Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Acquires 3,100 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avista Trading Up 2.4 %

AVA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 558,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Avista by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

