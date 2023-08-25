AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,484. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.