AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,484. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AVVAA World Health Care Products
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.