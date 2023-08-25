AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

