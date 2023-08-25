AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 1,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 104,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

