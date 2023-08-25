AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $48.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.