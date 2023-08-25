Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $182.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.