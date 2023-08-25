Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,594 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 2.19% of Baker Hughes worth $639,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,611,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

