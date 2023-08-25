Balancer (BAL) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Balancer has a total market cap of $180.36 million and $3.15 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00013390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,774,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,773,342 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

