Balentine LLC Buys 361,946 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,946 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Balentine LLC owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.41. 583,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,907. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

