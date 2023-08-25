Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

