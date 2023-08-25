Balentine LLC Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Balentine LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock remained flat at $110.39 during trading on Friday. 1,785,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.