Balentine LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,274,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 315,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 121,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 7,711,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,692,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

