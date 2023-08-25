Balentine LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,694 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,987,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 290,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

