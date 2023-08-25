Balentine LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,021 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 934,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.61. 2,685,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,547. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

