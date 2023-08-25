Balentine LLC Has $87.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $87,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.91. 1,036,390 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

