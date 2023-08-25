Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.88. 1,451,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average of $291.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

