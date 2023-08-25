Balentine LLC Sells 1,312,380 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $335,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

