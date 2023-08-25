Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Stock Performance

Shares of BDULF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Get Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public alerts:

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitals in Thailand and internationally. The company owns and manages 6 hospital groups, including Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, and Royal Hospital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.