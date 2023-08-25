Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHYY stock remained flat at $42.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.