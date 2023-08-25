Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Trading Up 1.9%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 60,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 43,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

