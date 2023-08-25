Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 15,144 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Kirby worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Kirby’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,340. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

