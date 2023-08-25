Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

Target stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.71. 3,837,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.