Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 61,356 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,356 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 435,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

