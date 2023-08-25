Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $56,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,353.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $59.62. 19,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.38 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.