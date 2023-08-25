Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $27.41 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,232 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.02% of SunOpta worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SunOpta by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 405,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,209. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

