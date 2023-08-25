Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352,613 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.43% of Ferroglobe worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.58. 474,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.