Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 84,456 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,067,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 37.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,033,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 284,021 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7727 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

