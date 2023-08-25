Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 5.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $60,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $71.98. 9,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

