Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 640,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,971. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
