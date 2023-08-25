Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 640,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,971. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.