Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 243.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 635,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,589.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. 6,169,265 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

