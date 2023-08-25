Beaumont Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 2,245,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

