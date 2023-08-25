Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 5.3%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 151,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 342,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $859.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

