Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 815 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.21) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Barclays dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 700 ($8.93) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.53) to GBX 850 ($10.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.75) to GBX 887 ($11.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
