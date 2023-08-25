Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $202.03 million and $3.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.22 or 0.06338111 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,226,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,806,954 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.