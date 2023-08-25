Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,493 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 3,112,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

