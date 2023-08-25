Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

