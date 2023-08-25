Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,845. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.