Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. 177,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.