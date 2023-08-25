Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,187,000 after buying an additional 5,449,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 1,402,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,624. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

