Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,173 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.63. 373,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

