Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $179.48. 1,106,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.32. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

