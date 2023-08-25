Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.9 %

WTRG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 838,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,684. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

