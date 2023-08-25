Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after buying an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.67. 667,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

