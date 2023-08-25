Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

