Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

