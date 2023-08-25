Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

DLR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.