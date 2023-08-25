Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.02

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.26). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares traded.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.02. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Company Profile
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
