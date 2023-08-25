Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 3.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.72. 289,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,808,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

