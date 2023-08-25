BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 383218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.92.

BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

