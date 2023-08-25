Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Biophytis stock remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Friday. 45,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

