Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Biophytis
Biophytis Stock Performance
About Biophytis
Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biophytis
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.